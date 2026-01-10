Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Removed from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Theodore (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Following an 11-game absence, Theodore will return to a second-pairing role and should see time on the power play. He has amassed four goals, 20 points, 74 shots on net and 48 blocked shots in 31 appearances this season. Vegas returned Dylan Coghlan to AHL Henderson in a corresponding move.
