Theodore (upper body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Theodore appears to be ready to return from a 34-game absence Monday against San Jose. He should occupy a top-four role as well as see power-play time on the first unit. Theodore has picked up four goals, 18 points and 52 shots on net over 20 appearances this campaign.
