Theodore (leg) will return to action Friday versus the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Theodore last played Dec. 9 -- he's missed the last 20 games with his leg injury. He has four goals and 22 points in 29 games this season and was hot before suffering the injury with a goal and seven assists in his last eight games.
