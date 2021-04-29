Theodore recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.
Theodore set up Max Pacioretty's first of two goals in the contest. The 25-year-old Theodore is on a five-game point streak, with one goal and seven helpers in that span. The Canadian blueliner continues to get involved on offense with 41 points (15 on the power play), 141 shots on net and a plus-29 rating through 45 games this season.
