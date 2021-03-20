Theodore recorded an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Theodore helped out on the second of Max Pacioretty's two tallies in the first period. That gave Theodore a six-game point streak, during which he has two goals and seven assists. The star defenseman is up to 23 points (five goals, 18 helpers), 69 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 25 outings.