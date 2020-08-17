Theodore scored a goal on four shots and had two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Chicago in Game 4.

Theodore threaded a point shot through heavy traffic to get the Golden Knights on the board with 6:02 left in the first period. That was the only offense for Vegas on the night, but it was Theodore's team-leading fourth goal in seven playoff games. The 25-year-old amassed career highs in points (46), assists (33) and goals (13) during the regular season and keeps on producing during the postseason.