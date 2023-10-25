Theodore scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Theodore's goal was timely, coming with 33 seconds left in the third period to put Vegas ahead. The defenseman has collected seven points over his last five games, accounting for all of his offense through seven appearances. He's at two goals, five assists, 21 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-7 rating this season. Alex Pietrangelo (upper body) is getting closer to a return, but Theodore's success as the top defenseman could mean he'll keep his spot on the first power-play unit once Pietrangelo returns.