Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Scores in Game 2
Theodore found the net in the second period of Game 2, but it wasn't enough to boost his team, which lost 3-2 to the Capitals on Wednesday.
Theodore has averaged a point every two games during the playoffs, not a bad number for a defenseman. However, there is reason to pause for using him in Game 3: he has yet to score in three consecutive games during the 2018 playoffs.
