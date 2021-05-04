Theodore scored a goal on a four shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.
Theodore tallied at 4:29 of the first period, just 53 seconds after Joel Eriksson Ek opened the scoring for the Wild. The 25-year-old Theodore has eight tallies, 42 points, 150 shots on net and a plus-27 rating through 48 contests. He's further cemented himself as one of the best offensive blueliners in the league this year.
