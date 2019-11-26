Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Scores in second straight
Theodore scored on his lone shot and had four blocks in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.
The 24-year-old got the Golden Knights on the board with just over six minutes left in the second period, cutting Dallas' lead to 2-1. Theodore has lit the lamp in back-to-back games and has collected one point in six of his last eight games. With three goals and 12 points in 26 games, Theodore isn't far behind the pace that saw him collect 12 goals and 37 points in 2018-19.
