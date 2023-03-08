Theodore scored a power-play goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Theodore cut the deficit to one goal with his second-period tally, but the Golden Knights couldn't find an equalizer. The defenseman has scored in consecutive games for the first time this season, and he has 13 points over 13 outings since the All-Star break. The 27-year-old is up to eight tallies, 35 points (seven on the power play), 122 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 44 contests overall.