Theodore netted a power-play goal on six shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 7.

Theodore finally allowed the Golden Knights to break through Thatcher Demko after failing to score against him for a span of 138:40 dating back to Game 5. The goal was Theodore's sixth of the postseason, to go with 10 helpers, 64 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 15 contests. He'll be a premium option for DFS managers entering the Western Conference finals versus the Stars, which start Sunday.