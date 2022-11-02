Theodore scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Theodore buried a pass from Jack Eichel at 1:35 of the extra session. With five points in his last five games, Theodore has shaken off his slow start to the season quite well. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to three tallies, five helpers, 22 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating in 11 appearances.