Theodore notched two assists, three shots on net and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Theodore set up Alex Pietrangelo for an equalizer in the first period. In overtime, Theodore had the secondary helper on William Karlsson's game-winning tally. The pair of assists gave Theodore 13 points (three goals, 10 helpers) in 14 outings. He's added 44 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and eight PIM.