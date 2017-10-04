Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Sent down to AHL
Theodore was assigned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
Theodore had a relatively strong showing for Vegas during the preseason, scoring one goal and four points in his five appearances. The 6-foot-2 blueliner played 53 games with Anaheim over the last two seasons, scoring 17 points in the process. He'll likely be back with the big club at some point this season.
