Theodore (illness) was placed on injured reserve according to the Golden Knights' official site, effectively ruling him out of Wednesday's tilt against Calgary.

Due to the fact that Theodore's addition to injured reserve was done retroactively, he's eligible to play Friday against the Canucks. The 2013 first-round pick has been struggling with a throat infection that has kept him away from the team and out of practices since Feb. 16, so whether or not he's able to practice Thursday will play a critical role when it comes time to decide if Theodore's ready to take on Vancouver.