Theodore notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Theodore set up Jack Eichel on the game-winning goal late in the extra session. In his last four contests, Theodore has picked up a goal and three assists. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to add solid offense from the blue line. He's up to seven points (two tallies, five helpers), 19 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating in 10 outings this season. He's yet to record a power-play point, but his overall offense is steady enough to make up for it.