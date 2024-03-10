Theodore registered an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Theodore set up Pavel Dorofeyev's goal in the first period. With 11 helpers over nine games since returning from an upper-body injury, Theodore has easily reclaimed his place as the Golden Knights' top offensive defenseman. The 28-year-old is at 29 points, 70 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 29 appearances. He should continue to play in a top-four role while quarterbacking the top power-play unit.