Theodore managed an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Theodore set up Reilly Smith's second goal of the game, which came 23 seconds into overtime to complete a comeback win. This was Theodore's second helper in as many contests. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to 10 points (three goals, seven assists), 26 shots, 20 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating while logging important top-four minutes for the Golden Knights through 14 games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Dishes power-play assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Secures win in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Sets up game-winner Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: One of each in win•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Garners helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Draws assist Thursday•