Theodore managed an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Theodore set up Reilly Smith's second goal of the game, which came 23 seconds into overtime to complete a comeback win. This was Theodore's second helper in as many contests. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to 10 points (three goals, seven assists), 26 shots, 20 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating while logging important top-four minutes for the Golden Knights through 14 games.