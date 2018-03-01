Theodore (illness) is expected to rejoin the action Friday against the Senators.

Theodore was expected to return for Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, but he was ultimately held out for a few more days of rest. Official word on the blueliner's status should arrive closer to the opening faceoff, with the 23-year-old blueliner likely retaking his role on the power-play if he can go.

