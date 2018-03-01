Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Should return Friday
Theodore (illness) is expected to rejoin the action Friday against the Senators.
Theodore was expected to return for Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, but he was ultimately held out for a few more days of rest. Official word on the blueliner's status should arrive closer to the opening faceoff, with the 23-year-old blueliner likely retaking his role on the power-play if he can go.
