Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Sitting out Friday
Theodore didn't participate in warmups and won't play in Friday's game versus the Ducks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
There was no word about an injury to Theodore, and he'll watch from the press box for the first time in 82 games. Expect Jon Merrill to bump into the lineup, and an update on Theodore's condition should be available soon.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Ties career high in goals•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Two apples in win•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Tallies power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Awful start to 2018-19 campaign•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Sticking with Vegas for seven years•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Doesn't show up to camp•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...