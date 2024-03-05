Theodore notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Theodore set up a Chandler Stephenson goal in the third period to get the Golden Knights within a goal, but Yegor Chinakhov answered just over a minute later for the Blue Jackets. The helper was Theodore's 10th over seven games since he returned from an upper-body injury -- he's been held off the scoresheet just once in that span. For the season, the defenseman has 28 points, 64 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 27 contests.