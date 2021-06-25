Theodore produced an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 6.

Theodore set up Reilly Smith on a give-and-go in the first period. The 25-year-old Theodore had 10 points in 19 playoff contests -- that's a solid scoring output, but his defense was occasionally suspect. The Canadian blueliner added 52 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating while logging top-four minutes on the blue line, a role he'll likely continue in 2021-22.