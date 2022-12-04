Theodore provided a power-play assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Theodore has a goal and four assists over his last five games, and three of those points have been on the power play. The 27-year-old has see a larger role with the man advantage to cover for the absence of Alex Pietrangelo (personal). Theodore is up to 19 points (four on the power play), 63 shots on net, a plus-13 rating and 36 blocked shots through 26 contests.