Theodore had two assists, three shots on net, three blocks, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens.
Theodore hasn't scored since the second game of the season, but he's been a playmaker for Vegas. The top-pair defenseman is tied for second on the team with 15 assists through 20 appearances.
