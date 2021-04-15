Theodore produced an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Theodore had the secondary helper on Tomas Nosek's first-period tally. With four assists in his last four games, Theodore remains a steady contributor on the blue line. He has 33 points, a plus-21 rating, 118 shots on net and 30 blocked shots through 39 outings this season.

