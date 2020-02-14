Play

Theodore collected two power-play helpers and a pair of shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Blues.

Theodore already has three multi-point outings in six February games. The 24-year-old set a career high with 39 points through 59 games after Thursday's two-helper effort. He's added 169 shots, 56 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating this year.

