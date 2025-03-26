Theodore logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Theodore missed 14 NHL games as well as three contests during the 4 Nations Face-Off following an arm injury in the tournament opener. He's back now, and he'll help the Golden Knights get by without Alex Pietrangelo (lower body), who was out Tuesday and could miss the last two games of this road trip. Theodore should be activated in all fantasy formats, as he'll see power-play time and top-four minutes while providing a significant boost of offense from the blue line. With his helper Tuesday, he's at 49 points with 111 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 56 appearances. He needs three more points to match his career-best 52 from the 2021-22 campaign, a mark he achieved in 78 outings that year.