Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Snags helper in tough loss
Theodore picked up a primary assist Saturday in a 4-3 home loss to the Jets.
This snapped an eight-game point drought for the fifth-year defenseman. Vegas has put up seven goals in two games since the return of Nate Schmidt (lower body), and that bodes well for Theodore's chances of building positive momentum.
