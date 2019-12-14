Theodore posted two assists with a plus-2 rating, two PIM and two shots on goal in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Stars on Friday.

The two helpers ended an eight-game pointless streak for Theodore. He averaged 3.38 shots on goal during that stretch, so he's getting plenty of pucks to the net, but Theodore can't beat any goaltenders at the moment. The good news, though, is his 3.2 shooting percentage should increase during the second half of the season. Theodore has three goals and 14 points with a plus-2 rating in 35 games this season.