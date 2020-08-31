Theodore produced a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks in Game 4.
Theodore's two assists came in the first period on goals by Max Pacioretty and Chandler Stephenson. The 25-year-old Theodore is riding a six-game point streak with a goal and eight helpers in that span. In 12 playoffs contests, he's up to 14 points (four tallies, 10 assists), 49 shots on net and a plus-9 rating.
