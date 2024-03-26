Theodore logged an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Theodore continues to be nearly automatic with 18 helpers over his last 16 contests. He's been held off the scoresheet just three times in that span. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to four goals, 32 assists, 83 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 36 contests on the year. Even with a three-month injury absence, Theodore ranks 32nd among NHL defensemen for points this season -- everyone else in the top 50 has played at least 55 games.