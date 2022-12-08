Theodore recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 loss.

Theodore helped out on Jonathan Marchessault's second-period goal for the lone tally in the loss. Over his last seven games, Theodore has a goal and seven helpers, with four of those eight points coming on the power play. The defenseman is up to 22 points (five on the power play), 70 shots, 38 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-13 rating in 28 contests. Theodore should continue to be the Golden Knights' top-scoring blueliner with Alex Pietrangelo attending to a personal matter.