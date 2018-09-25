Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Sticking with Vegas for seven years
Theodore signed a seven-year contract worth $5.2 million per year Tuesday.
Theodore, who was a restricted free agent and holding out from camp to secure a new contract, finally got what he was looking for 11 days before Opening Night. The 23-year-old made an impression with the Golden Knights last season, scoring six goals and 29 points -- nine on the power play -- in 61 games, and the long-term deal is a testament to how Vegas thinks he'll develop. If the youngster stays healthy, he could become a solid fantasy asset.
