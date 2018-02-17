Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Still ailing
Theodore (illness) will not play Saturday evening against the Canadiens, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fortunately for the Golden Knights, two-way blueliner Luca Sbisa (hand) was activated from injured reserve to take Theodore's spot in the lineup. The latter has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) to complement seven power-play points to help the Golden Knights toward a first-place standing in the Western Conference through 80 games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Illness clouds status•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Dishes out two assists•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Finds twine Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Delivers in clutch against Bolts•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Puts six shots on net•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Suiting up for matinee Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...