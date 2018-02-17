Theodore (illness) will not play Saturday evening against the Canadiens, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fortunately for the Golden Knights, two-way blueliner Luca Sbisa (hand) was activated from injured reserve to take Theodore's spot in the lineup. The latter has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) to complement seven power-play points to help the Golden Knights toward a first-place standing in the Western Conference through 80 games.