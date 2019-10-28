Theodore is mired in a seven-game point drought.

With Nate Schmidt tending to a lower-body injury, the Golden Knights are generally having a tough time picking up the slack on the blue line. Theodore is averaging a career-high 22:08 in ice time, but he's brushed twine just once on 30 shots and his four helpers -- with three on the power play -- aren't enough to deem him worthy of a start in most fantasy setups right now. We wouldn't advise dropping him, but rather, seek any viable alternatives amid his slump.