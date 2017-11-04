Theodore will be in the lineup Saturday afternoon, replacing Brad Hunt against the Senators.

The nascent Golden Knights rolled out Theodore on Halloween for his team debut, and he proceeded to block a pair of shots among 16:06 of ice time and with 3:23 of that amount taking place on the man advantage. Originally nabbed by the Ducks in the first round (26th overall) of 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Theo's had an extremely difficult time trying to convince the higher powers that he deserves to be a full-time player, but Vegas is starting to slip in the standings and probably could benefit from his offensive acumen.