Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Suiting up Sunday
Theodore (illness) will return to the lineup for Sunday's contest against New Jersey, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The 23-year-old blueliner missed just one game with the ailment, the only game he's missed all season. After notching six goals and 29 points in 61 games last year, Theodore has just 19 points through 43 contests during the 2018-19 campaign.
