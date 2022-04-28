Theodore notched an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Theodore has collected three goals, seven assists and 36 shots in his last nine games. The 26-year-old's April surge has given him a career-best 51 points (14 tallies, 37 helpers), 202 shots on net and 94 blocked shots in 77 contests.