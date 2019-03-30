Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Supplies helper
Theodore notched an assist and three shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.
Theodore had gone three games without a point before setting up Paul Stastny's first of two goals in the contest. Theodore is up to 36 points -- 11 goals, 25 helpers -- in 76 games this season, as well as 197 shots, all of which are career bests. The 23-year-old blueliner is still on the rise, and could be a year or two away from becoming a 40-point producer.
