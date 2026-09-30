Theodore logged two assists, including one on the power play, and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Theodore helped out on first-period tallies by Victor Olofsson and Trevor Connelly. The 31-year-old Theodore getting a spot on the top power-play unit is a positive sign after he averaged just 1:23 per game with the man advantage in the 2025-26 regular season, leading to just five power-play points. He should be on the first unit as long as Vegas stays away from five-forward configurations for that group. Theodore has rebound potential, though he also carries injury risk, having missed at least 12 games in each of the last four years.

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