Theodore notched two assists, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Theodore continues to set up his teammates well, as he's earned six helpers in the last seven games. This was his third multi-point effort of the season and his first since Oct. 25. The defenseman has 14 points, 44 shots, 25 blocks and a plus-12 rating through 19 outings. He's a high-end fantasy player for his ability to generate offense from the blue line.