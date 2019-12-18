Theodore tallied a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Theodore's goal came with 10 seconds left in the second period, putting the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 at the time. The Wild never recovered from that shift in momentum. Theodore has been impressive with six points in his last three games. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to 18 points, 97 shots on goal and 41 blocks through 37 appearances in 2019-20.