Theodore closed out his inaugural season in Vegas with an assist during the Game 5 loss to Washington on Thursday.

Theodore assisted Reilly Smith on a power-play goal with 0:29 remaining in the second period. Throughout a 20-game span, the 22-year-old defenseman totaled 10 points (three goals, seven assists) while averaging 21:48 per game in ice time. His 0.5 point per game average in the postseason was quite good for a defenseman, and this number almost identically matched his production in the regular season, when he scored 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) in 61 games. Theodore will be a key part of the young Vegas squad going into their second season as a franchise.