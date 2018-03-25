Theodore picked up an assist and put eight shots on net in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

That's now three straight games with an assist for Theodore, who is now up to 23 points on the season. The 22-year-old defenseman also logged a season-high 26:38 of ice time. He has a secure role on the top power-play unit and has proven to be a solid contributor on the Vegas blue line this season.