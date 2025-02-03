Theodore provided a helper, added two blocks and took three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Sunday's helper was Theodore's first since Jan. 20 where he had four assists. The 29-year-old blue liner is up to 39 assists, 45 points, 65 blocks and 103 shots on goal in 52 games this season. The defenseman's 39 helpers are tied for 14th-most in the league and third-most among other blue liners. Vegas is struggling with just two wins in their last 10 games, but if they can gain momentum as a team, the power-play specialist should have plenty of opportunities to add to his season totals. Theodore is the strongest offensive blue liner for the Golden Knights in fantasy and a strong starter in any format.