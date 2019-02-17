Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Tallies goal
Theodore scored another goal in a 5-1 victory against the Predators on Saturday.
It was his first goal since Feb. 1, but it was his ninth of the season, which is a new career high. Theodore is three points away from also setting a career best in the points category. He has nine goals and 26 points in 59 contests this season.
