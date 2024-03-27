Theodore scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Entering Tuesday, Theodore had distributed 18 helpers over 16 games since he returned from an injury, but he had failed to score on his 31 shots in that span. The defenseman broke the goal drought late in the first period to give the Golden Knights a 3-0 lead. He's been excellent when healthy in 2023-24, racking up 37 points, 86 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 37 appearances.