Theodore scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.
Theodore has three goals and 10 assists over his last 13 outings, a span that includes five power-play points. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to seven goals, 46 points, 110 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 54 appearances. This season is already tied for his second-highest point output, and he's six behind his career-high 52 from the 2021-22 campaign.
