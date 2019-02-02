Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Tallies pair of scores
Theodore scored the only goals, one of which on the power play, for the Golden Knights in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.
With the first goal, Theodore set a new career high, and the second moved him closer to a career best in the points category. Theodore is well on his way to setting career highs in the shots and power-play points categories as well. He has eight goals and 24 points with a minus-2 rating, 124 shots and six power-play points this season.
